$35,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,880
+ taxes & licensing
23,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3RWRFV1MW124972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,405 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*LOW LOW KMS* **ONLY 23,405kms!!!** *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC*
Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Year :2021Price: 35,880$Make: Toyota RAV 4 hybrid Model: XLE HYBRID Kms: 23,405
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2021 Toyota RAV 4 XLE hybrid AWD with only 23,405 kms!! For the affordable price of only 35,880$+HST and licensing. Beautiful Gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats and steering wheel, sunroof and muchmore.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Year :2021Price: 35,880$Make: Toyota RAV 4 hybrid Model: XLE HYBRID Kms: 23,405
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2021 Toyota RAV 4 XLE hybrid AWD with only 23,405 kms!! For the affordable price of only 35,880$+HST and licensing. Beautiful Gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats and steering wheel, sunroof and muchmore.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
2021 Ford F-150 35,431 KM $47,788 + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler 300 300S 43,420 KM $29,880 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 10,520 KM $27,280 + tax & lic
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,880
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
2021 Toyota RAV4