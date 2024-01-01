Menu
Account
Sign In
*LOW LOW KMS* **ONLY 23,405kms!!!** *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* <div><br></div><div>Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified</div><div><br></div><div>Year :2021</div><div>Price: 35,880$</div><div>Make: Toyota RAV 4 hybrid </div><div>Model: XLE HYBRID </div><div>Kms: 23,405</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars</div><div>Offering a beautiful 2021 Toyota RAV 4 XLE hybrid AWD with only 23,405 kms!! For the affordable price of only 35,880$+HST and licensing. Beautiful Gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats and steering wheel, sunroof and muchmore. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</div>

2021 Toyota RAV4

23,405 KM

Details Description Features

$35,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1705794482
  2. 1705794482
  3. 1705794482
  4. 1705794482
  5. 1705794482
  6. 1705794482
  7. 1705794482
  8. 1705794482
  9. 1705794482
  10. 1705794482
  11. 1705794482
  12. 1705794482
  13. 1705794482
  14. 1705794482
  15. 1705794482
  16. 1705794482
  17. 1705794482
  18. 1705794482
  19. 1705794482
  20. 1705794482
  21. 1705794482
  22. 1705794482
  23. 1705794482
  24. 1705794482
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV1MW124972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,405 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW LOW KMS* **ONLY 23,405kms!!!** *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* 
Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Year :2021Price: 35,880$Make: Toyota RAV 4 hybrid Model: XLE HYBRID Kms: 23,405
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2021 Toyota RAV 4 XLE hybrid AWD with only 23,405 kms!! For the affordable price of only 35,880$+HST and licensing. Beautiful Gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats and steering wheel, sunroof and muchmore. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 35,431 KM $47,788 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chrysler 300 300S for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Chrysler 300 300S 43,420 KM $29,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 10,520 KM $27,280 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4