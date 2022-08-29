Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

52,300 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD, Back Up Cam, Multi Terrain Select!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD, Back Up Cam, Multi Terrain Select!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 9095962
  2. 9095962
  3. 9095962
  4. 9095962
  5. 9095962
Contact Seller

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

52,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095962
  • Stock #: P06A4452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A4452
  • Mileage 52,300 KM

Vehicle Description

$137 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Recognition - Screen Projection (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Styled Steel Rims with Hubcaps - 7 Inch Touchscreen Display - 4.2 Inch Multi Information Display - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Parabola Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Rear Combination Lights - Heated Exterior Mirror with Integrated Turn Signals - Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco & Normal Modes) - Multi Terrain Shift Select Dial (Mud, Sand, Rock, Dirt) - Am/Fm/Aux/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Bicycle Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Road Edge Detection, High Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beam) - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Honda Accord Se...
 45,551 KM
$41,495 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 75,820 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 52,300 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory