Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 6 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9684427

9684427 Stock #: 22473

22473 VIN: 2T3B1RFV3MC199299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 78,647 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.