2021 Toyota RAV4

78,541 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
LE AWD, Toyota Safety Sense, Apple CarPlay!

LE AWD, Toyota Safety Sense, Apple CarPlay!

Location

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9731161
  • Stock #: R06A2459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,541 KM

Vehicle Description

$135 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Screen Projection (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) - Bluetooth - Voice Recognition

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Styled Wheel with Hubcaps - 4.2Inch TFT Multi Information Display - 7 Inch Touchscreen Display - Parabola LED Automatic Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Rear Combination Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Drive Mode (Sport, Eco & Normal Modes) - Multi Terrain Shift Select Dial (Mud & Sand, Rock, Dirt) - Am/Fm/Aux/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Bicycle Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Road Edge Detection, High Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beam) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

