Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

30,714 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1679780965
  2. 1679780972
  3. 1679780980
  4. 1679780987
  5. 1679780995
  6. 1679781003
  7. 1679781011
  8. 1679781017
  9. 1679781024
  10. 1679781031
  11. 1679781037
  12. 1679781044
  13. 1679781050
  14. 1679781059
  15. 1679781067
  16. 1679781077
  17. 1679781084
  18. 1679781090
  19. 1679781096
  20. 1679781102
  21. 1679781108
  22. 1679781115
  23. 1679781121
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765952
  • Stock #: 22561
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV2MW115949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,714 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD
 82,478 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 142,183 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 30,714 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory