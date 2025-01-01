Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton. </span></p>

2021 Toyota Sienna

26,201 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna

7-Passenger FWD

13189082

2021 Toyota Sienna

7-Passenger FWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDGRKEC7MS002575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blcak
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 26,201 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

