<p><strong>2021 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID XLE AWD</strong>, HEATED SEATS,VENTILATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, KEYLESS ENTRY, JBL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,LANE KEEP ASSIST, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CLEAN CARFAX  AND MUCH MORE</p><p><strong>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></p><p><strong>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.52% O.A.C</p><p>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><p><strong>$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.</strong></p><h4><strong>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $29,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong><br><strong>CASH PRICE: $30,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong></h4><h4>Warranty</h4><p>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p><p> </p>

2021 Toyota Venza

123,794 KM

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

13466268

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD

Location

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,794KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,794 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID XLE AWD, HEATED SEATS,VENTILATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, KEYLESS ENTRY, JBL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,LANE KEEP ASSIST, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CLEAN CARFAX  AND MUCH MORE

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.52% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $29,900 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $30,900 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
