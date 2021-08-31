2021 Toyota Venza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7847496

7847496 Stock #: 21366

21366 VIN: JTEAAAAH0MJ000586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Cargo shade Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

