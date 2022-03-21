Menu
2021 Toyota Venza

36,919 KM

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

XLE AWD

XLE AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,919KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940733
  • Stock #: 21934
  • VIN: JTEAAAAH2MJ001304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,919 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

