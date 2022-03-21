2021 Toyota Venza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,900 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 9 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8940733

8940733 Stock #: 21934

21934 VIN: JTEAAAAH2MJ001304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 36,919 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

