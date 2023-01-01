2021 Toyota Venza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9570433

9570433 Stock #: 22293

22293 VIN: JTEAAAAHXMJ052095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 40,200 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

