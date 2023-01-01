$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
289-632-1366
89,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU3MM076876
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8576
- Mileage 89,917 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
289-632-1366
Alternate Numbers905-791-7111
