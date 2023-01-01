Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton</span></p>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

76,100 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1700946666
  2. 1700946675
  3. 1700946687
  4. 1700946700
  5. 1700946709
  6. 1700946718
  7. 1700946725
  8. 1700946731
  9. 1700946737
  10. 1700946743
  11. 1700946749
  12. 1700946755
  13. 1700946760
  14. 1700946767
  15. 1700946773
  16. 1700946778
  17. 1700946783
  18. 1700946788
  19. 1700946794
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,100KM
Used
VIN 3VWE57BU4MM061626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,100 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto 88,400 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto 76,100 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD 75,800 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta