CALL 416-606-7758 to book a test drive!!

**HIGHLINE* *LEATHER SEATS *SUNROOF* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC*

Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified

Year :2021 
Price: 22,480$
Make: Volkswagen JETTA highline 
Model: sport 
Kms: 65,750

Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2021 Volkswagen Jetta highline with only 65,750 kms!! For the affordable price of only 22,480+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like ambient lighting, heated seats and steering wheel and much much more.

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

65,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU7MM076718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL 416-606-7758 to book a test drive!!

**HIGHLINE* *LEATHER SEATS *SUNROOF* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC*

Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified

Year :2021
Price: 22,480$
Make: Volkswagen JETTA highline
Model: sport
Kms: 65,750

Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2021 Volkswagen Jetta highline with only 65,750 kms!! For the affordable price of only 22,480+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like ambient lighting, heated seats and steering wheel and much much more.

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

