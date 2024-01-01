$22,480+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
$22,480
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,750 KM
CALL 416-606-7758 to book a test drive!!
**HIGHLINE* *LEATHER SEATS *SUNROOF* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC*
Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2021 Volkswagen Jetta highline with only 65,750 kms!! For the affordable price of only 22,480+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like ambient lighting, heated seats and steering wheel and much much more.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
