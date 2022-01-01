Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

28,338 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

EXECLINE|SUNROOF|AMBIENT LIGHTING|ALLOYS|DIGITAL CLUSTER|

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

EXECLINE|SUNROOF|AMBIENT LIGHTING|ALLOYS|DIGITAL CLUSTER|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,338KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8129362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,338 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. A roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and a crisp minimalist exterior design will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful. Volkswagen Jetta Highline lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comforts such as elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, twin dual power sunroofs, a powerful 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display and App-Connect smart phone integration, Sirius-XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera, blind spot detection sensors, Ambient Lighting, rear cross traffic alert, and much more. For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

