<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2022 AUDI A4 KOMFORT LOW MILEAGE HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS,Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) smart device wireless mirroring</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Audi pre-sense basic forward collision mitigation</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Audi pre sense city pedestrian impact prevention</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Audi connects mobile hotspot internet access</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Rear mounted camera</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Audi pre sense rear collision mitigation</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Brake assist system</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Heated driver and front passenger seats</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Leather front seat upholstery</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Primary monitor touchscreen</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Audi lane departure warning</span></p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>IT COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY ON THE CAR...</span></p>

50,000 KM

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1729021142
  2. 1729021146
  3. 1729021149
  4. 1729021153
  5. 1729021156
  6. 1729021159
  7. 1729021161
  8. 1729021165
  9. 1729021168
  10. 1729021173
  11. 1729021180
  12. 1729021186
  13. 1729021192
  14. 1729021200
  15. 1729021206
  16. 1729021214
  17. 1729021222
  18. 1729021231
  19. 1729021236
  20. 1729021242
  21. 1729021248
  22. 1729021253
  23. 1729021259
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
50,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WAUAAAF44NN011334

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

2022 AUDI A4 KOMFORT LOW MILEAGE HEATED AND LEATHER SEATS,Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) smart device wireless mirroring
Audi pre-sense basic forward collision mitigation
Audi pre sense city pedestrian impact prevention
Audi connects mobile hotspot internet access
Rear mounted camera
Audi pre sense rear collision mitigation
Brake assist system
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Leather front seat upholstery
Primary monitor touchscreen
Audi lane departure warning

IT COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY ON THE CAR...

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
