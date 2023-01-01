Menu
2022 BMW X2

40,070 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
xDrive28i, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

40,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9901571
  • Stock #: R06A2581
  • VIN: WBXYJ1C09N5T84259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

$173 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power & Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Ambient Lighting - HiFi Sound System - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 19 Inch M-Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated M-Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - M-Sport Door Sills - M-Sport Aluminum Pedal Covers - Touch Pad - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Fog Lights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Front & Rear Parking Sensors - Driving Assist (Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Lane Keep Assist) - Speed Warning - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-1227

