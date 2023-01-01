2022 BMW X2

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 0 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9901571

9901571 Stock #: R06A2581

R06A2581 VIN: WBXYJ1C09N5T84259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A2581

Mileage 40,070 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.