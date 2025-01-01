2022 Buick Enclave

Menu
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAEVCKW6NJ155925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 6.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-450-0009

