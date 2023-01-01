$159,698+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2022 Dodge Charger
RED EYE JAILBREAK HELLCAT WIDEBODY|800+HP|RARE|BREMBO BRAKES
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$159,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10109646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 4,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Dodge charger srt hellcat redeye jailbreak gives you the freedom to tear up the streets your own way. Dodge gave the Jailbreak models an extra 10 horsepower – leading to an official rating of 807 horsepower. It comes with 6.2 Litre supercharged engine which is combined with 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission.
OTHER FEATURES -
- 800+ horsepower
- Carbon fibre interior trim
- Leather heated seats with hellcat embroidery
- Red racing seat belts
- Power seats
- Sunroof
- Lauch control
- Harman kardon sound system
- Brembo brakes
- Bronze SRT wheels
- Multifunctional steering wheel
- Paddle shifters
MUCH MORE!! DIALY RENTAL
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.