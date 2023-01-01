Menu
2022 Dodge Charger

4,171 KM

Details Description Features

$159,698

+ tax & licensing
Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

RED EYE JAILBREAK HELLCAT WIDEBODY|800+HP|RARE|BREMBO BRAKES

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

4,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Dodge charger srt hellcat redeye jailbreak gives you the freedom to tear up the streets your own way. Dodge gave the Jailbreak models an extra 10 horsepower – leading to an official rating of 807 horsepower. It comes with 6.2 Litre supercharged engine which is combined with 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission. 


OTHER FEATURES -


- 800+ horsepower


- Carbon fibre interior trim


- Leather heated seats with hellcat embroidery


- Red racing seat belts


- Power seats


- Sunroof


- Lauch control


- Harman kardon sound system


- Brembo brakes


- Bronze SRT wheels


- Multifunctional steering wheel


- Paddle shifters


MUCH MORE!! DIALY RENTAL


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Buy From Home Available

Email Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

