$41,880+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
R/T RWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,880 KM
Vehicle Description
**DAYTONA*** **ONLY 6,333kms*** **HEMI 5.7L** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022
Make: Dodge Charger RT DAYTONA
Model: CHARGER RT DAYTONA
Kms: 6,333
Price: 41,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Charger RT DAYTONA with extremely low kms of 6,333 KMS!! For the low price of $41,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, alcantara seats, push button start 5.7 HEMI engine and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
905-531-5370