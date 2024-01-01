2022 Dodge Charger

Menu
<p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**DAYTONA*** **ONLY 6,333kms*** **HEMI 5.7L** CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Year: 2022 <br />Make: Dodge Charger RT DAYTONA <br />Model: CHARGER RT DAYTONA <br />Kms: 6,333 <br />Price: 41,880$</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Charger RT DAYTONA with extremely low kms of 6,333 KMS!! For the low price of $41,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great extremely low kms clean unit. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, alcantara seats, push button start 5.7 HEMI engine and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.</p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 1em 0px 0px; padding: 0px; color: #3e4153; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</p>

2022 Dodge Charger

41,880 KM

$41,880

+ tax & licensing
R/T RWD

R/T RWD

2022 Dodge Charger

R/T RWD

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXCT2NH259368

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,880 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

