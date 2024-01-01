$34,880+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
6,774KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,774 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
