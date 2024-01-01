Menu
Used 2022 Dodge Charger for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Dodge Charger

6,774 KM

Details

$34,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
6,774KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,774 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-531-5370

905-531-5370

2022 Dodge Charger