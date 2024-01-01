Menu
Account
Sign In
**5.7L HEMI** *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *RT *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2022</div><div>Make: Dodge Durango </div><div>Model: R/T</div><div>Kms: 66,711</div><div>Price: 44,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sport SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T AWD with only 66,711 KMS!! For the low price of $44,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</div>

2022 Dodge Durango

66,711 KM

Details Description Features

$44,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1721320788
  2. 1721320788
  3. 1721320788
  4. 1721320788
  5. 1721320788
  6. 1721320788
  7. 1721320788
  8. 1721320788
  9. 1721320788
  10. 1721320788
  11. 1721320788
  12. 1721320788
  13. 1721320788
  14. 1721320788
  15. 1721320788
  16. 1721320788
  17. 1721320788
  18. 1721320788
  19. 1721320788
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,711KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT3NC108207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 66,711 KM

Vehicle Description

**5.7L HEMI** *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *RT *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: Dodge Durango Model: R/TKms: 66,711Price: 44,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sport SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T AWD with only 66,711 KMS!! For the low price of $44,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Ford F-150 13,200 KM $46,788 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 81,320 KM SOLD
Used 2022 Toyota Prius for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Toyota Prius 31,320 KM $28,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Durango