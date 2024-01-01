Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton</span></p>

2022 Ford Escape

89,400 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1727366772
  2. 1727366778
  3. 1727366783
  4. 1727366788
  5. 1727366794
  6. 1727366799
  7. 1727366809
  8. 1727366818
  9. 1727366830
  10. 1727366843
  11. 1727366850
  12. 1727366857
  13. 1727366864
  14. 1727366872
  15. 1727366879
  16. 1727366885
  17. 1727366892
  18. 1727366899
  19. 1727366906
  20. 1727366913
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J90NUA68765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,400 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 117,700 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 COUNTRYMAN AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 COUNTRYMAN AWD 15,000 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 16,000 KM $41,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape