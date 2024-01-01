$39,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Location
Sport Empire - Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,730 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford F-150 XLT | Low KMs | 6.5 Ft Bed | Rear View Camera | V6 3.5L
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2022 Ford F150 XLT FOR ONLY $39,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2022 Ford F-150 XLT is equipped with a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD, Trailer Hitch, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Package.
Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Sport Empire - Car Sales
+ taxes & licensing
