$39,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KMs – Only 50,400 KM | Legendary 5.0L V8 | Large 12-Inch Touchscreen | Full Centre Console with Floor Shifter | SuperCrew 4X4 | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Blind Spot Monitoring | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2022 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 POWERED BY THE LEGENDARY 5.0L V8 ENGINE! WITH ONLY 50,400 KM, THIS TRUCK OFFERS THE PERFECT COMBINATION OF POWER, PERFORMANCE, AND RELIABILITY. FOR ONLY $39,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING! This well-equipped F-150 is loaded with premium features including the LARGE 12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, FULL CENTRE CONSOLE WITH FLOOR-MOUNTED SHIFTER, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, PRE-COLLISION ASSIST WITH AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, FORDPASS CONNECT, PUSH-BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC 4X4, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, and so much more!
THE 5.0L V8 IS ONE OF FORD'S MOST SOUGHT-AFTER ENGINES, KNOWN FOR ITS PROVEN RELIABILITY, EXCELLENT TOWING CAPABILITY, AND CLASSIC V8 PERFORMANCE. COMBINED WITH THE LOW KILOMETRES, MODERN TECHNOLOGY, AND DESIRABLE INTERIOR CONFIGURATION, THIS F-150 IS READY FOR BOTH WORK AND EVERYDAY DRIVING.
BUY WITH TRUST AND CONFIDENCE FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER. CALL TODAY AT 905-531-5370 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT.
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