Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low KMs – Only 50,400 KM | Legendary 5.0L V8 | Large 12-Inch Touchscreen | Full Centre Console with Floor Shifter | SuperCrew 4X4 | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Blind Spot Monitoring | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package</p><p>DONT MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2022 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 POWERED BY THE LEGENDARY 5.0L V8 ENGINE! WITH ONLY 50,400 KM, THIS TRUCK OFFERS THE PERFECT COMBINATION OF POWER, PERFORMANCE, AND RELIABILITY. FOR ONLY $39,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING! This well-equipped F-150 is loaded with premium features including the LARGE 12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, FULL CENTRE CONSOLE WITH FLOOR-MOUNTED SHIFTER, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, PRE-COLLISION ASSIST WITH AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, FORDPASS CONNECT, PUSH-BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC 4X4, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, and so much more!</p><p>THE 5.0L V8 IS ONE OF FORDS MOST SOUGHT-AFTER ENGINES, KNOWN FOR ITS PROVEN RELIABILITY, EXCELLENT TOWING CAPABILITY, AND CLASSIC V8 PERFORMANCE. COMBINED WITH THE LOW KILOMETRES, MODERN TECHNOLOGY, AND DESIRABLE INTERIOR CONFIGURATION, THIS F-150 IS READY FOR BOTH WORK AND EVERYDAY DRIVING.</p><p>BUY WITH TRUST AND CONFIDENCE FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER. CALL TODAY AT 905-531-5370 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

50,400 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14525143

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1785469072384
  2. 1785469072861
  3. 1785469073281
  4. 1785469073690
  5. 1785469074126
  6. 1785469074545
  7. 1785469074926
  8. 1785469075386
  9. 1785469075805
  10. 1785469076238
  11. 1785469076630
  12. 1785469077052
  13. 1785469077484
  14. 1785469077907
  15. 1785469078296
  16. 1785469078695
Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
50,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E53NKE79383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KMs – Only 50,400 KM | Legendary 5.0L V8 | Large 12-Inch Touchscreen | Full Centre Console with Floor Shifter | SuperCrew 4X4 | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Blind Spot Monitoring | Remote Start | Trailer Tow Package

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2022 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 POWERED BY THE LEGENDARY 5.0L V8 ENGINE! WITH ONLY 50,400 KM, THIS TRUCK OFFERS THE PERFECT COMBINATION OF POWER, PERFORMANCE, AND RELIABILITY. FOR ONLY $39,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING! This well-equipped F-150 is loaded with premium features including the LARGE 12-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, FULL CENTRE CONSOLE WITH FLOOR-MOUNTED SHIFTER, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, PRE-COLLISION ASSIST WITH AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, FORDPASS CONNECT, PUSH-BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC 4X4, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, and so much more!

THE 5.0L V8 IS ONE OF FORD'S MOST SOUGHT-AFTER ENGINES, KNOWN FOR ITS PROVEN RELIABILITY, EXCELLENT TOWING CAPABILITY, AND CLASSIC V8 PERFORMANCE. COMBINED WITH THE LOW KILOMETRES, MODERN TECHNOLOGY, AND DESIRABLE INTERIOR CONFIGURATION, THIS F-150 IS READY FOR BOTH WORK AND EVERYDAY DRIVING.

BUY WITH TRUST AND CONFIDENCE FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER. CALL TODAY AT 905-531-5370 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 50,400 KM $39,988 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 5.5L V8 for sale in Brampton, ON
2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 5.5L V8 78,000 KM $24,488 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 152,788 KM $29,988 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2022 Ford F-150