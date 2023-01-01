2022 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $49,979 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 5 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10023600

10023600 VIN: 1FATP8UH3N5119541

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 10,548 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.