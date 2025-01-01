Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2022 Ford Transit

52,200 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Low Roof XLT RWD

Watch This Vehicle
12406713

2022 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Low Roof XLT RWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1744468285
  2. 1744468291
  3. 1744468298
  4. 1744468306
  5. 1744468312
  6. 1744468320
  7. 1744468328
  8. 1744468334
  9. 1744468342
  10. 1744468350
  11. 1744468358
  12. 1744468366
  13. 1744468374
  14. 1744468380
  15. 1744468388
  16. 1744468394
  17. 1744468402
  18. 1744468409
  19. 1744468417
  20. 1744468424
  21. 1744468432
  22. 1744468437
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FBAX2Y85NKA15521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 52,200 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2024 Genesis GV80 2.5T Advanced AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Genesis GV80 2.5T Advanced AWD 31,700 KM $59,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 78,400 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto 105,100 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Transit