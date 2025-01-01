Menu
Account
Sign In
*SUNROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div> | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2022</div><div>Make: Honda</div><div>Model: accord sport </div><div>Kms: 91,320</div><div>Price: 23,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 honda accord Sport with only 91,310KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort!</div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>1HGCV1F32NA801358</div>

2022 Honda Accord

91,320 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Accord

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12584765

2022 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1748648480
  2. 1748648480
  3. 1748648480
  4. 1748648480
  5. 1748648480
  6. 1748648480
  7. 1748648480
  8. 1748648480
  9. 1748648480
  10. 1748648480
  11. 1748648480
  12. 1748648480
  13. 1748648480
  14. 1748648480
  15. 1748648480
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F32NA801358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*SUNROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
 | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: HondaModel: accord sport Kms: 91,320Price: 23,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 honda accord Sport with only 91,310KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort!


1HGCV1F32NA801358

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 126,400 KM SOLD
Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE 82,292 KM SOLD
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 81,200 KM SOLD

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2022 Honda Accord