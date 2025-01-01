$23,880+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Accord
Sport
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
91,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F32NA801358
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,320 KM
*SUNROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: HondaModel: accord sport Kms: 91,320Price: 23,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 honda accord Sport with only 91,310KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort!
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
2022 Honda Accord