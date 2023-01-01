2022 Honda Civic

$34,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 2 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10404738

10404738 Stock #: 09062301

09062301 VIN: 2HGFE2F29NH118889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 8,286 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.