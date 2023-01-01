Menu
2022 Honda Civic

54,300 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

LX

2022 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638444
  • Stock #: HC66
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F28NH100044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 CIVIC LX MODEL WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR "SALVAGE BRAND REBUILT" TITLE COMES CERTIFIED .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
