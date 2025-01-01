Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>2022 HONDA CIVIC SPORTS With Sunroof</strong>, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, CLEAN CARFAX , PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 16px;>$</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 16px;>999 Financing fee conditions may apply.</strong></strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; color: #262425; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $27,900 + HST & LICENSING</span></strong></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>CASH PRICE: $29,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong></span></span></h4><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; font-family: Open Sans; color: #262425; background-color: #ffffff;>Warranty</h4><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p><p> </p>

2022 Honda Civic

80,467 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12142350

2022 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

  1. 1738275188
  2. 1738275194
  3. 1738275199
  4. 1738275203
  5. 1738275208
  6. 1738275213
  7. 1738275220
  8. 1738275227
  9. 1738275231
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,467KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F51NH104611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,467 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 HONDA CIVIC SPORTS With Sunroof, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, CLEAN CARFAX , PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE

$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $27,900 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $29,900 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Noble Auto Hut

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 SE HYBRID AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 SE HYBRID AWD 57,541 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 57,542 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 93,897 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Email Noble Auto Hut

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-799-XXXX

(click to show)

905-799-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic