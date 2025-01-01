Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>2022 HONDA CIVIC TOURING</strong>, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, LED HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MUCH MORE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 16px;>Financing fee conditions may apply.</strong></strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>$</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>999 Financing fee conditions may apply.</strong></strong></span></p><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; color: #262425; font-family: Open Sans; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $29,900 + HST & LICENSING</span></strong></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>CASH PRICE: $31,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong></span></span></h4><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; font-family: Open Sans; color: #262425; background-color: #ffffff;>Warranty</h4><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 10px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; outline: 0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</p>

Location

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

Logo_LowKilometer

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,566KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFE1F93NH003633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,566 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 HONDA CIVIC TOURING, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, LED HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MUCH MORE

Financing fee conditions may apply.

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $29,900 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $31,900 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Honda Civic