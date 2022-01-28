$28,979+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,979
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
416-727-1270
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
EX | SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY
Location
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
416-727-1270
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$28,979
+ taxes & licensing
210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8240094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5