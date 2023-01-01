Menu
2022 Honda Pilot

87,088 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Touring AWD, 8 Seater, Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,088KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10104816
  • Stock #: P06A5840
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H98NB501055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,088 KM

Vehicle Description

$188 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Power Heated & Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Heated Captain 2nd Row Seat - Sunroof - Rear DVD Entertainment System - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - 8 Passenger Seating - Tri Zone Climate Control - Touch Screen Infotainment System - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls with Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Lift Gate - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror with Integrated Garage Door Opener - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Front & Rear Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keep Assist - Forward Collision Warning - Road Departure Mitigation - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

