2022 Hyundai Elantra

12,474 KM

Details

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

No Accidents | Low Km Ultimate Trim

2022 Hyundai Elantra

No Accidents | Low Km Ultimate Trim |

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

12,474KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10082523
  • Stock #: 1685
  • VIN: KMHLN4AG4NU304607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,474 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident One Owner Low Km's Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
 
- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- Navigation,
- Bose Audio,
- Wireless Phone Charging,
- Adaptive Cruise Control,
- Cruise Control,
- Lane Assist,
- Lane Keep,
- Garage Opener,
- Intermittent wiper,
- Sports Paddle Gear Shifters,
- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,
- Blind Spot Assist,
- Right Side view Mirror Camera,
- Parking Assist,
- Pre Collision Warning System,
- Driver Assist,
- Panoramic Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera, 
- 360 View Camera,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning, 
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Memory Seat,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Heated Windshield,
- Front Heated seats,
- Front Cooled seats,
- Rear heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- In Car Internet,
- Sirius XM,
- Apple / Android Car play,
- CD Player,
- Remote Start,
- Rear Power lift Door,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Tinted Windows
and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now!!
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
 
Please give us a call (905) 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

