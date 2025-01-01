Menu
AUTO, PREFERRED, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ALL PWOER OPTIONS!

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much youre approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca

2022 Hyundai Elantra

172,070 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

AUTO, PREFERRED, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ALL PWOER OPTIONS!

12516190

2022 Hyundai Elantra

AUTO, PREFERRED, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ALL PWOER OPTIONS!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,070KM
VIN KMHLM4AG9NU265855

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,070 KM

AUTO, PREFERRED, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ALL PWOER OPTIONS!

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca


Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster (pump device) and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
47 L Fuel Tank
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic gray
USB/auxiliary connectivity
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
in-glass AM/FM antenna and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
8.0 touch screen display w/wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-796-XXXX

905-796-9830

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

2022 Hyundai Elantra