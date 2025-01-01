Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>2022 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED</strong></span>, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, BUCKET SEATS, ANDROID/APPLE CARPLAY, CLEAN CARFAX AND MUCH MORE</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>Certification is available for $799 -     </strong></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #000000; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 10pt;>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 10pt;>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 10pt;>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 10pt;>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</span></p><h4 style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 0px; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 1.8rem; color: #262425; font-family: Open Sans; text-wrap-style: initial; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a;>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $24,900 + HST & LICENSING</span></strong></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 400;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>CASH PRICE: $ 25,500 + HST & LICENSING</strong></span></span></h4><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Warranty</span></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 10pt;>36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 10pt;>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST</span></p>

2022 Hyundai Elantra

53,171 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
12557768

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

Used
53,171KM
VIN KMHLM4AG2NU243177

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,171 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
