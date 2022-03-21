$34,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
PREFF SUN&SAFETY|ALLOYS|CAR PLAY|LANE ASSIST|HEATED SEATS
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8856458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,753 KM
Vehicle Description
The five-seat Hyundai Elantra compact sedan is stylish and well-equipped in a class with plenty of competition. Already long on value, the Elantra gets more standard safety features for 2022, along with improved fuel economy and added convenience features.
The front-wheel-drive sedan’s base engine is a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder that works with a new continuously variable automatic transmission. The efficiency-oriented Eco trim level has a 128-hp, turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
New standard safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and a driver attention warning. Models with the 2.0-liter engine get a new CVT that helps improve gas mileage, while Eco models now have an engine stop-start feature. Dual-zone automatic climate control is also standard. This Elantra Comes with some extra premium features such as-
-Attractive Alloy wheels
- Rear View
-Body colored side mirrors
-Fully automatic LED headlamps
-Android audio.
-Sunroof
-Heated steering wheel
-Bluetooth connectivity
-Leather multi-functional steering wheel
-Heated comfort premium seats
-Cruise control
-Proximity key
-Front and rear cup holders
-Front center armrest
-Rear view camera and much more.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
