2022 Hyundai Elantra

23,540 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

SEL|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|LANE ASSIST|

2022 Hyundai Elantra

SEL|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|LANE ASSIST|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9399868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,540 KM

Vehicle Description

The Hyundai Elantra compact sedan is stylish and well-equipped in a class with plenty of competition. Already long on value,along with improved fuel economy and added convenience features.


New standard safety features include lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and a driver attention warning. Models with the 2.0-liter engine get a new CVT that helps improve gas mileage, while Eco models now have an engine stop-start feature. Dual-zone automatic climate control is also standard. This Elantra Comes with some extra premium features such as-


- Attractive Alloy wheels


- Rear View


- Fully automatic LED headlamps


- Android audio.


- Apple carplay


- Bluetooth connectivity


- Leather multi-functional steering wheel


- Cruise control


- Proximity key


- Rear view camera and much more.


For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

