2022 Hyundai Elantra

28,452 KM

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS |

Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS |

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

28,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22-13654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This 2022 Hyundai Elantra have features such as rear camera, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power steering,, front & rear armrest, ABS brakes, dual airbags. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 7.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

