Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

31,200 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

Preferred FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12151461

2022 Hyundai KONA electric

Preferred FWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1738449429
  2. 1738449436
  3. 1738449442
  4. 1738449450
  5. 1738449459
  6. 1738449468
  7. 1738449473
  8. 1738449479
  9. 1738449484
  10. 1738449490
  11. 1738449497
  12. 1738449505
  13. 1738449514
  14. 1738449520
  15. 1738449525
  16. 1738449531
  17. 1738449536
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K23AG7NU153342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25210
  • Mileage 31,200 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 67,700 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4 Door 4x4 56,100 KM $38,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q7 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Audi Q7 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 46,100 KM $42,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA electric