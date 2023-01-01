$39,698+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2022 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T SPORT|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$39,698
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10164477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,014 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T Sport is a stylish and performance-oriented sedan that combines power and efficiency. With its turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, it delivers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a standout choice for those seeking a blend of style, sportiness, and practicality.
Some Features Included:
-Beautiful Leather Interior
-Heated Seats
-Power Adjustable Driver Seat
-Panoramic Sunroof
-LED Headlights/Taillights
-8-Inch Touchscreen Display
-Apple Carplay/Android Auto Compatibility
-Blind Spot Assist
-Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
-Rear Camera
-Alloys & Much More!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.