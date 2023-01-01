$36,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2022 Jeep Compass
North 4x4, Driver Assistance/Convenience Grp!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10104843
- Stock #: R06A2412T
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB1NT103821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R06A2412T
- Mileage 17,923 KM
Vehicle Description
** Sunroof & Sound Group + 360 Degree Camera + Apple CarPlay + Remote Start**
$142 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms
Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Wireless Charging - Remote Start
PACKAGES:
Sunroof & Sound Group
- Dual Panoramic Sunroof
- Alpine Speaker System
Driver Assistance Group
- Premium LED Fog Lights
- Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking
-Wireless charging pad
- ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System
- 360 Degree Camera
- Active Lane Management System
- Parallel/Perpendicular Park/Unpark Assist System
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Advanced Brake Assist
-Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
- BlindSpot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection
Convenience Group
- A/C with dualone automatic Temperature Control
- 10.25 Inch Colour Driver Information Display
- Power 2 Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Power 8 Way Adjustable Driver Seat
- Alexa BuiltIn Disassociated Touchscreen Display 10.1 Inch Touchscreen Display
- Second Row USB A/C Charging Ports SiriusXM with 360L On Demand Content Connected Travel Traffic Services
- Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1 Inch Display
- Universal Garage Door Opener Humidity Sensor
- Foot Activated Open 'N Go Liftgate
- 115 Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming
- HD Radio GPS Navigation
- Power Liftgate
- Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - 4x4 - Premium Cloth Interior - Dual Zone Climate Control - UConnect 8.4 Inch Display - Dual Climate Control - Heated Steering Wheel - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.