2022 Jeep Compass

$36,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 9 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10104843

10104843 Stock #: R06A2412T

R06A2412T VIN: 3C4NJDBB1NT103821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A2412T

Mileage 17,923 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.