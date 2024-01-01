2022 Jeep Compass

Menu
Year: 2022
Make: JEEP
Model: COMPASS LIMITED
Kms: 44,820
Price: 21,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded JEEP. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 JEEP WRANGLER COMPASS LIMITED FULLY LOADED with only 44,820KMS!! For the low price of $21,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won't last long book an appointment for test drive today. 

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

44,820 KM

$21,880

+ tax & licensing
11992257

Location

Sport Empire - Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,820KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB3NT131894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,820 KM

Vehicle Description

*PANO ROOF* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: JEEPModel: COMPASS LIMITEDKms: 44,820Price: 21,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded JEEP. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 JEEP WRANGLER COMPASS LIMITED FULLY LOADED with only 44,820KMS!! For the low price of $21,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
