Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

79,100 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12046807

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1735334457
  2. 1735334463
  3. 1735334470
  4. 1735334479
  5. 1735334488
  6. 1735334496
  7. 1735334503
  8. 1735334508
  9. 1735334521
  10. 1735334529
  11. 1735334536
  12. 1735334546
  13. 1735334554
  14. 1735334561
  15. 1735334568
  16. 1735334575
  17. 1735334582
  18. 1735334589
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBGXNC170549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,100 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 191,300 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander LE AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander LE AWD 131,600 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD 61,000 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee