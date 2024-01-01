$41,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,880
+ taxes & licensing
23,320KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXDG4NW209438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,320 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*LOW KMS* *LED LIGHTS* *UNLIMITED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: JEEPModel: WRANGLER WRANGLER UNLIMITEDKms: 23,320Price: 41,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous Jeep Wrangler. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Jeep wrangler with only 23,320 KMS!! For the low price of $41,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: JEEPModel: WRANGLER WRANGLER UNLIMITEDKms: 23,320Price: 41,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous Jeep Wrangler. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Jeep wrangler with only 23,320 KMS!! For the low price of $41,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
2017 RAM 1500 Longhorn 158,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 84,500 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit 81,689 KM $43,880 + tax & lic
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,880
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
2022 Jeep Wrangler