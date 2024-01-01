Menu
Account
Sign In
*LOW KMS* *LED LIGHTS* *UNLIMITED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2022</div><div>Make: JEEP</div><div>Model: WRANGLER WRANGLER UNLIMITED</div><div>Kms: 23,320</div><div>Price: 41,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous Jeep Wrangler. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Jeep wrangler with only 23,320 KMS!! For the low price of $41,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</div>

2022 Jeep Wrangler

23,320 KM

Details Description Features

$41,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1711774738
  2. 1711774738
  3. 1711774738
  4. 1711774738
  5. 1711774738
  6. 1711774738
  7. 1711774738
  8. 1711774738
  9. 1711774738
  10. 1711774738
  11. 1711774738
  12. 1711774738
  13. 1711774738
  14. 1711774738
  15. 1711774738
  16. 1711774738
  17. 1711774738
  18. 1711774738
  19. 1711774738
  20. 1711774738
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,320KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXDG4NW209438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KMS* *LED LIGHTS* *UNLIMITED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: JEEPModel: WRANGLER WRANGLER UNLIMITEDKms: 23,320Price: 41,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous Jeep Wrangler. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Jeep wrangler with only 23,320 KMS!! For the low price of $41,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 Longhorn for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Longhorn 158,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 84,500 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford Transit 81,689 KM $43,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler