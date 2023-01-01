Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Seltos

14,919 KM

Details Description

$40,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay, Heads-up Display

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay, Heads-up Display

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

  1. 9549730
  2. 9549730
  3. 9549730
  4. 9549730
  5. 9549730
Contact Seller

$40,580

+ taxes & licensing

14,919KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9549730
  • Stock #: V-74292
  • VIN: KNDETCA26N7293061

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74292
  • Mileage 14,919 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / SELTOS SX TURBO TRIM / AWD / 1.6L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Remote Start / Adaptive Cruise Control / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Sunroof / Heads-Up Display / Premium Sound System / Heated Rear Seats / GREAT FOR A FAMILY IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Mississauga

2015 Chrysler 200 C ...
 137,029 KM
$16,580 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 81,122 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Tit...
 64,000 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory