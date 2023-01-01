$62,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus NX
350 AWD, F-Sport 3, Heads Up Display, Pano Roof!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$62,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9628075
- Stock #: P06A5088
- VIN: JTJKGCEZ5N2000906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cadmium Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,612 KM
Vehicle Description
** 20 Inch Gloss Black Alloys + 360 Degree Camera + Wireless Charging Station + Back Up Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors + Pre Collision System** $240 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Wireless Charging Station PACKAGES: F-Sport 3 Package - Sport Tuned Suspension - Rear Performance Damper - Front Performance Damper - Drive Mode Select with Sport S/S+ and Custom mode - F Sport Shift Knob, Black Painted Roof Rails - 20 Inch F Sport Black Alloy Wheels - Intelligent High Beam - 17 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio System - Premium Triple-Beam LED Headlamps - Panoramic View Monitor - Head-Up Display - Auto Leveling Headlamp System - Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor - Heated Rear Seats - Adaptive Variable Suspension - Adaptive Variable Suspension - 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel, Cornering Lamp - F Sport Nuluxe Seats - Advanced Touch Steering Wheel - F Sport Front Grille - Painted Wheel Arch Mouldings CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - 20 Inch Gloss Black Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Lexus Interface with Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Comfort Entry with Push Button Start - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Power Folding Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - Universal Garage Door Opener - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Down Hill Assist - Brake Hold - Stability Control - Traction Control - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Departure Warning - Pre Collision System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
