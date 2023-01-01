$129,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450
4MATIC, Premium/Tech, Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
- Listing ID: 9978482
- Stock #: P06A5715
- VIN: 4JGFF5KE9NA715886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 322 KM
Vehicle Description
**LOW KMS + Intelligent Drive Package + 360 Degree Camera + Heated/Ventilated Front Seats + Burmester Speaker System + 21 Inch AMG Alloys + 7 Passenger Seating + Lane Change Assist**
$499 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms
Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Degree Camera - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Heated Rear Seats - Burmester Speaker System - Ambient Lighting - Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) - Bluetooth - Voice Command
PACKAGES:
Premium Package
- Climate Comfort Front Seats
- Power 2nd Row Side-Window Sunshades
- THERMOTRONIC 4-Zone Climate Control
- Head-Up Display
- Burmester Surround Sound System
- Two-way In-car Communication (ICC) System
- Soft Close Doors
- 360 Camera
Night Package
- AMG Body Styling
- Gloss Black Exterior Accents
- Adaptive Damping System (ADS PLUS)
- 21 Inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero Wheels
- Sport brake system
Technology Package
Night Package
Intelligent Drive Package
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 21 Inch AMG Alloys - 7 Passenger Seating - 5 Zone Climate Control -Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Touchpad - Stop and Go Assist - Keyless Go - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Exterior Mirror with Integrated Turn Signal - Aluminum Running Boards - Adaptive Damping System - Soft Close Doors - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Active Steering Assist - Power Liftgate - LED Headlights - Electronic Air Suspension - Heated Windshield - Adaptive Cruise Control - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors
SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Traction Control - Stability Control - Trailer Hitch - Rain Sensing Wipers - Active Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Active Lane Change Assist - Active Blind Spot Assist - Active Lane Keep Assist - Traffic Sign Assist - Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).
AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.
Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
