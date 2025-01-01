Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1738430994407_06308408251398223 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C</span></p><p><br></p><div><p>2500, HIGH ROOF, 170, DIESEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH</p><p>OVER 10 TO CHOOSE FROM</p><p>NO ACCIDENTS</p>No Haggle Pricing<p><br></p><p>Lowest Interest Rate In GTA</p><p>Free Job Loss Protection</p><p>No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C</p><p>Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars</p><p>YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL</p><p>WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! </p><p>www.fiestamotor.ca </p><p>PREVIOUS RENTAL</p><p>CERTIFIED,5 YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.</p><p>ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9</p><p>PHONE: 905-216-1500</p><p>Fiesta Motors serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.</p></div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1738430994407_3559240363658025 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br>

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

76,898 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500, HIGH ROOF,170"DIESEL, BACK UP CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle
12287883

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500, HIGH ROOF,170"DIESEL, BACK UP CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,898KM
VIN W1Y4DCHYXNP446925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 76,898 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE OR LEASE TO OWN, EVERYONE IS APPROVED O.A.C


2500, HIGH ROOF, 170", DIESEL, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

OVER 10 TO CHOOSE FROM

NO ACCIDENTS

No Haggle Pricing


Lowest Interest Rate In GTA

Free Job Loss Protection

No Payment For 6 Months O.A.C

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, AVERAGE CREDIT, NEWCOMER WE GIVE YOU OPTIONS WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT TERMS AND $0 DOWN OPTIONS. WE OFFER FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C FIESTA MOTORS DEALS WITH LENDERS, BANKS AND CREDIT UNIONS WHO WILL FINANCE YOUR PRE OWNED VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU ARE BANKRUPT, PAST BANKRUPTCY, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, STUDENT LOANS OR ANY OTHER CREDIT SITUATION. KNOW HOW MUCH YOU ARE APPROVED FOR, BEFORE YOU GO SHOPPING APPLY AT WWW.FIESTAMOTORS.CA FIESTA MOTORS GUARANTEES YOUR LOAN APPROVAL WITH THE BEST FINANCING OPTIONS AND LOWEST INTEREST RATES IN THE GTA. $500 + JOB =YOUR APPROVAL

WE EVEN DO ZERO DOWN! 

www.fiestamotor.ca 

PREVIOUS RENTAL

CERTIFIED,5 YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE, HST AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

ADDRESS: 1 MELANIE DRIVE BRAMPTON ON L6T 4K9

PHONE: 905-216-1500

Fiesta Motors serving GTA Since 2000. Fiesta Motors treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Heater
Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Driver's seat
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.923 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
200 Amp Alternator
Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
92.7 L Fuel Tank
92-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
1740.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Tire Brand Unspecified
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tires: LT245/75R16

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 4
Dashboard Storage
Interior Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
050 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L I4 Bi-Turbo Diesel
100 kg (9

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fiesta Motors Inc

Used 2015 Ford Transit T-250 148
2015 Ford Transit T-250 148", HIGH ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BLUTOOTH, ALL POWER OPTIONS! 226,172 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Auto for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Auto 46,129 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab Box High Country for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab Box High Country 247,432 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Fiesta Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-9830

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter