2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

55,075 KM

Details Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

55,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10392843
  • Stock #: 22-04757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Diamond
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-04757
  • Mileage 55,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Third Row Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

